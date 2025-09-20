Ten year old Beggar girl gang-raped by three men in Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD – A spine-chilling case of sexual assault was reported from Shah Jamal, Muzaffargarh, where three men allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl who was collecting alms from residential area.

Cops registered a case on the complaint of the child’s father under Section 376. The girl is undergoing a medical examination, and the authorities are actively searching for the suspects.

The incident raised serious concerns about child safety in the area. Authorities urge community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Pakistan witnessed increase in child sexual abuse cases in 2025. Of the victims, 1,019 were girls and 875 were boys, with children aged 11–15 identified as the most vulnerable. Abduction was the most common crime, followed by sodomy, rape, and cases of missing children. Disturbingly, 47% of abuses occurred in children’s homes, while 49% of perpetrators were known to the victims, including relatives, neighbors, or teachers.

The report also shows surge in child abuse linked to pornography, child marriage or vani, incest, and even murder.