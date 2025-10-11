Teefi Butt killed in accomplices’ firing near Sadiqabad: police

SADIQABAD – Teefi Butt, a prime suspect in murder of Ameer Balaj murder case, was killed in firing by his accomplices near Sadiqabad when he was being shifted to Lahore.

Crime Control Department (CCD) said the assailants, who were in two cars, opened fire on police in Kot Sabzal area of Rahim Yar Khan in order to get Butt free the police custody.

During the exchange of fire, Butt received bullet wounds and succumbed to injuries. The assailants managed to flee from the scene.

A CCD team was bringing Teefi Butt to Lahore by road when they came under gun attack.

A day earlier, Butt was extradited from Dubai to Pakistan.

The sources said that Teefi Butt appeared before a Dubai court, where the judge inquired about his willingness to return to Pakistan. He reportedly agreed to face the pending cases against him.

Following the court proceedings, Dubai authorities handed him over to a Punjab Police team, which brought him to Lahore under tight security.

The officials said Teefi Butt was arrested dramatically in Dubai during a private gathering, a development that came to light on October 4.

The Lahore Police had earlier secured a red warrant through Interpol for his arrest.

After the murder of Ameer Balaj, Teefi Butt had fled from Islamabad to Glasgow. He later traveled to Dubai to renew his UK visa after it expired, where he was ultimately apprehended and returned to Pakistan to face justice.

This is a developing story…