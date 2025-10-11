Five terrorists killed, 7 cops martyred as attack on DI Khan police training centre repelled

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Security forces successfully repelled a terrorist attack on a police training school in Dera Ismail Khan late on Friday, killing five assailants, including a suicide bomber.

The attackers launched their assault around 8:30 pm, triggering gunfire and explosions, which echoed through the area. However, security forces responded swiftly, preventing the attackers from reaching their intended targets within the training center.

In the ensuing clash, seven police personnel made the ultimate sacrifice, embracing martyrdom while defending the facility. Their bravery helped thwart the attackers’ plans and ensured the safety of nearly 200 police recruits and officers who were present at the center during the attack.

According to police officials, the joint operation, which involved police and other security agencies, was completed overnight.

The attackers were cornered within the training school’s premises, and all blocks, including the NADRA office, were declared cleared after a thorough sweep.

The security forces’ coordinated efforts ensured that there were no further casualties among the trainees.

Meanwhile, hospital sources confirmed that 13 injured police personnel were transported to the DHQ Hospital’s trauma center for medical treatment, where they are currently receiving care.

The Director General of Public Relations for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed that all police recruits and staff members were safely evacuated from the premises, with no further danger to their lives.

The authorities are continuing their efforts to identify and eliminate any remaining threats in the region.