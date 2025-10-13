‘Tears, Cheers, and Silence of Guns’: Trump Addresses as Israeli Hostages Finally Free

JERUSALEM – A moment for history books as US President Donald Trump received thunderous standing ovation in Israel’s legislature Knesset, on Monday as he proclaimed official end of Gaza war, a declaration that sent shockwaves across the Middle East.

Watch Live: US President Donald Trump delivers a speech to The Knesset https://t.co/s4q61wqKHZ — euronews (@euronews) October 13, 2025

In his address, Trump said its nice place, and you (Israelis) are really nice people. He started with classes humor, before striking a solemn tone. “Today we gather in a moment of profound joy and soaring hope.”

The applause grew even louder as POTUS delivered emotional news, after more than two years in Hamas captivity, 20 Israeli hostages are finally free. Families who once feared the worst were reunited in scenes of tears, embraces, and overwhelming relief.

Trump said, his voice echoing through the chamber. “The region is at peace, and may it remain so for eternity.”

But triumph was tinged with heartbreak. Hamas has yet to return the remains of 28 deceased hostages, even as Israel confirmed their identities and vowed to bring them home for burial in “this sacred soil.”

In a sweeping exchange deal, Israel released 250 Palestinian prisoners and over 1,700 detainees, many of whom have already arrived to jubilant crowds in Ramallah and Gaza.

Trump’s surprise visit to Jerusalem marks most dramatic diplomatic moment of his post-presidency. He is expected to fly next to Cairo for a high-stakes peace summit alongside regional and global leaders — a meeting that could reshape the future of the Middle East.

Earlier in the day, Trump boldly said the war is over yet questions remain about the next steps of his peace strategy, details he notably avoided in today’s historic address.

For now, the region celebrates an extraordinary breakthrough — a moment of relief, unity, and fragile hope after years of devastating conflict.