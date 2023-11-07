LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday appointed former Test spinner Tauseef Ahmed as national chief selector on temporary basis after Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down over a conflict of interest.

Tauseef has been given the role of selection of national squad for the upcoming Australia tour after the World Cup 2023.

The new interim chief selector holds vast experience and insights into cricket and is likely to play a key role in shaping the national team.

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq on Monday stepped down as chief selector of Men’s cricket team following allegations of conflict of interest pertaining to the selection process.

Former right-handed middle-order batsman visited the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium but could not meet the chairman management committee Zaka Ashraf due to his absence.

Giving reasons of resignation, Inzamam said that it was appropriate to leave the post as people were pointing fingers without proof. “I have nothing to do with any players agent company and as such there is no conflict of interests”, Inzamam said, adding that he would cooperate with the five-member fact-finding committee formed by the PCB to probe the matter.

“PCB has informed me on the telephone about constitution of the committee. I also support impartial probe. I am stepping down till outcome of the inquiry”, he said.

Inzamam said: “If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector.”

PCB has also confirmed the development in a post shared on microblogging platform X.