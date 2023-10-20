LAHORE- Inzamam-ul-Haq, the Chief Selector for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), expressed concerns over selection matters and threatened to resign from his office, the sources privy to the development said on Friday.

Inzamam is concerned about the matters related to selection of the players and the members of the squad.

The sources privy to the development said that he is concerned about selection of junior coach.

According to the sources, one of the key sticking points in these discussions had been Inzamam’s request for a monthly fee of 2.5 million rupees for a three-year contract. The authorities concerned accepted his demand and the both sides agreed upon it.

They said that Inzamam, during the Asia cup matches held in Lahore, expressed his desire to have complete authority over No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to players for participation in various leagues.

This time, he is concerned about selection and has threatened to resign.

The sources said that the board is keen on retaining Inzamam due to difficulties in finding high-profile former cricketers to fill his role, and they anticipate continued negotiations in this regard. On the other hand, some board officials hold the view that there are plenty of prominent cricketing figures within the country, and if Inzamam is unwilling to continue, they should consider parting ways. In any case, there is a prevailing sentiment that if he genuinely wanted to resign, he could do so without resorting to repeated threats.

Inzamam was appointed by the PCB on August 7, and within just a month, he issued two prior ultimatums to resignations. However, after a meeting with Zaka Ashraf, the Chief of the Management Committee, the issues were eventually resolved.