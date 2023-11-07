Showbiz celebs are usually invited to desi weddings for their blasting performances that aspire to blend filmy touch and the latest to jump on the bandwagon is Pakistani top actress Mahira Khan.

The fusion of power-packed dance performances into wedding events is deeply ingrained in sub-continent culture.

The Raees star was recently spotted at the wedding of Frieha Altaf’s son Turhan James where she spent quality time and even delighted everyone with her stunning dance performance.

Donning a red and white floral lehenga, Mahira looked gorgeous and she enjoyed each step of her performance.

Her dance performance was adored by her fans but Desi users were apparently not impressed.

Some raised questions about her revealing dress while others called it disturbing especially when people in Gaza are facing massacre and the Muslim world is mourning the loss.