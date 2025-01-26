Tajik envoy Sharifzoda calls for further enhancing trade, tourism with Pakistan for greater good of both nations

Collaboration in media, joint ventures can promote cultural understanding between Tajikistan and Pakistan: Faisal Zahid Malik

Pakistan and Tajikistan are committed to strengthening the existing fraternal ties between the two countries which are based on shared history, culture, geographical contiguity and common faith. Tajikistan Ambassador Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir expressed these views during a meeting with Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Mr Faisal Zahid Malik who called on him to discuss a vast range of subjects including cultural exchange, economic cooperation, collaboration in Science & Technology, energy cooperation and joint agreements on education.

The Tajik ambassador while welcoming the Chairman of Pakistan Observer highlighted huge potential that awaits the business companies and investors of both the countries in diverse projects of key importance. Faisal Zahid Malik while thanking the Tajikistan ambassador said there existed a general feeling of goodwill and friendliness between Islamabad and Dushanbe and the people of both countries consider each other very close to their hearts. The recent launch of direct flights between Tajikistan and Pakistan would further serve to enhance bilateral trade and promote economic as well as tourism activities between the two friendly countries, he added.

“Excellency, I am deeply touched by the warm welcome and reassure you of Pakistan Observer’s constant support to strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan,” he said and emphasized joint cooperation in the field of media and people-to-people ties in addition to the existing government-to-government and business-to-business partnership.

Media collaboration between Pakistan and Tajikistan including exchange programmes for journalists, production of documentaries and TV programmes and translation of each other’s media content could promote cultural understanding and people-to-people ties, said Mr Faisal Malik.

The Tajikistan ambassador briefed Mr Faisal Zahid Malik about a number of initiatives jointly undertaken for enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields including education, agriculture and defence as well as connectivity through land and air routes.

Both Pakistan and Tajikistan have signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement which is a true reflection of growing mutual trust and partnership between the two nations, and will pave new way for further enhancement of bilateral cooperation, the ambassador said. Besides, there exists excellent bilateral cooperation at the multilateral forums including the United Nations (UN), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and others, he said adding both the countries would continue to make efforts for global and regional peace, stability and sustainable development.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan supports nomination of the Republic of Tajikistan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2028-2029 and Tajikistan too supports Pakistan’s candidature to the same body for the term 2025-26. Mr Sharifzoda also presented Mr Faisal Zahid Malik a souvenir in appreciation of his visit to the Tajikistan embassy and showed him traditional embroidered Tajik attire that reminded of the rich historical and cultural heritage of this great country of Central Asia.