Monday, September 15, 2025

Sweden’s Health Minister Lann collapses before journalists in first presser

STOCKHOLM — Sweden’s newly appointed Health Minister Elisabet Lann fainted on live TV during her first press briefing last week.

Lann, who belonged to Christian Democrats party, collapsed while taking questions alongside Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch, knocking over podium.

She was quickly helped by colleagues and security. Lann later revealed sudden drop in blood sugar as she briefly left the room but returned shortly afterward. Luckily, she suffered no injuries during the fall.

Video footage shared widely on social media shows Lann standing at a transparent lectern before suddenly falling and hitting her head.

 

 

