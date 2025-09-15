Pakistan threatens Asia Cup exit over Referee Controversy

DUBAI – Indian politics of hate dented sportsmanship in Asia Cup 2025, and now Pakistan issues stern warning that it will refuse to play further matches unless match referee Andy Pycroft is removed.

The controversy follows a high-voltage clash against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which Pakistan claims was marred by Pycroft’s questionable conduct.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) formally approached International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), citing Pycroft’s actions that violated spirit of cricket and ICC Code of Conduct.

Pakistan Cricket Board singled out his decision to stop both captains from shaking hands after the toss, calling it a blatant breach of cricketing traditions.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep regret over the incident, saying that nothing is above the dignity and honor of Pakistan. PCB demanded Pycroft’s immediate removal, warning that Pakistan will not continue in the tournament without change of referee.

Pakistan also suspended its Director of International Cricket, Usman Wahla, citing delays in drafting the protest letter.

Former cricketers also weighed in, criticizing India’s conduct, urging the team to show sportsmanship, while fast bowler Mohammad Irfan warned against bringing politics into cricket. Both called on the ICC to take strict and immediate action.