Suzuki launched WagonR nearly a decade back as alternate to Alto 1000cc, and over the years, the car has made its name, being an easy to drive ride. The car becomes the go-to option for salaried class, as the vehicle is known for its fuel-efficiency.

It was touted to be perfect drive if you commute within city. Despite many other options, WagonR is still counted among top-selling cars of Japanese automakers.

The hatchback is known for being good value for money, its compact size, modern interior, and versatile design remained people’s favorite, and its dimensions, and spacious cabin, are perfect for Pakistani infrastructure and clogged traffic conditions.

WagonR Latest Price in Pakistan

WagonR cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million. Suzuki VXL model lately saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is available at Rs3.412 million. Its top-of-the-line unit WagonR AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.

Variants Latest Price Wagon R VXR 3,214,000 Wagon R VXL 3,412,000 Wagon R AGS 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R Engine

Suzuki Wagon R Mileage

Within city, WagonR has a fuel average 14-16 kilometers per litre and you can expect up to 18 km per litre on the highways.

Suzuki Wagon R Colors

The car comes in Pearl Red, Graphite Grey, Pearl Black, Sandy Beige, Silky Silver, and Solid White.