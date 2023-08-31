ISLAMABAD – Protests over inflated electricity bills spread across Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, prompting the government to draw a strategy as the situation worsened and calls for civil disobedience gained traction.

Amid the protests, interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday promised relief in the next 48 hours, saying a relief plan on the electricity bills is being considered.

In an interaction with journalists at the PM Office, the caretaker premier said the government reviewed the pricing issue. He said all institutions, were asked how much free electricity they were consuming.

PM flagged IPPs and line losses, behind high electricity bills, he however assured that the government is working with IMF and looking into the issue.

He further clarified that Pakistan army is not consuming free electricity bills and it is being paid through the defence budget. PM said only employees below grade 16 in Wapda have free electricity.

Today on Thursday, the business community in parts of Pakistan holds rallies and demonstrations against massive hikes in electricity tariffs.