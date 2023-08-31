Apple holds healthy share in global mobile phone market, and the tech giant remained at the top of the charts in recent times while in Pakistan, the price of the Apple iPhone touches half million mark.
Demand for Apple devices continues to surge in Pakistan and with huge demand. iPhones prices are flying high, and even older generation models including iPhone 12, and its Pro version are now getting expensive.
iPhone 12 Pro Max PTA Tax With Passport
|Models
|Tax on Passport
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Rs134,825
|iPhone 12 mini
|Rs101,525
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Rs129,823
|iPhone 12
|Rs113,665
iPhone 12 Pro Max Tax With CNIC
|Apple Device Model
|Tax on CNIC
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Rs160,958
|iPhone 12 mini
|Rs124,328
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Rs155,455
|iPhone 12
|Rs137,682