Suzuki Mehran witnessed a lot of success in previous decades in the Pakistani market, as the 800cc car was known for its low maintenance cost, robust engine, and easy availability of spare parts.

The car introduced in 1979 was once the common man’s dream, but despite its basic drive pleasure, and no safety, Suzuki’s iconic hatchback has ruled Pakistani roads for decades, and can still be found easily.

Over the years, Pakistanis have developed a deep connection with Mehran, and as the car is an obsolete vehicle in parts of the world for more than a decade, the Asian nation produced some five years back.

The country’s oldest carmaker first introduced Mehran and it was offered with minimal design with basic features. Over time, the car made some minor changes however there was no major update in shape and specifications.

Back in the day, the famous Suzuki Mehran was introduced at a price of Rs90,000, and in March 2019, when it was discontinued, it was retailing at around Rs8lacs. The car survived in the market due to its built design and its compact size made it a good buy as maneuvering in congested traffic is a major concern of people living in a metropolis.

As the company ends Mehran production, the model still holds a portion of the market when it comes to basic models. Amid the crisis, people are facing record-high car prices, but the Suzuki Mehran is still available in a considerable price bracket.

Suzuki Mehran Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Mehran is available in local market between the range of Rs7- 14 lacs, depending on the model and condition of the vehicle.

Suzuki Mehran Specs

Suzuki Mehran Fuel Average

Suzuki Mehran holds fuel tank of around 32 litres and it offers around 13 kilometers per litre within city and 16-18 kilometers per litre on highways.

Suzuki Mehran Colors

Suzuki Mehran comes in four colors. Solid White, Pearl Red, Graphite Grey, and Silver