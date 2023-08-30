ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China hold meeting to discuss arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament issues as Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong met Additional Secretary of the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Kamran Akhtar.

Iron brothers had an in-depth exchange of views on issues such as China-Pakistan relations, international and regional security situation, and the multilateral arms control process.

Sun Weidong said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. The special friendship between the two countries is the choice of history and is deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples.

No matter how the international situation changes, China will continue standing firmly with Pakistan and is committed to deepening the “ironclad” friendship between the two countries.

Beijing expressed willingness to work with Islamabad to enhance close communication and coordination in various fields, and enhance strategic cooperation in all aspects to inject new impetus into China-Pakistan relations.

Developing friendship between the two countries is the national consensus of Pakistan. Pakistan has always viewed bilateral relations from a strategic perspective, and supported the Global Security Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, and looks forward to deepening cooperation with China in arms control, disarmament and other areas, and jointly carrying forward the Pakistan-China friendship to future generations.