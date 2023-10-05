Amid the strong presence of leading auto players like Honda, and Yamaha, Suzuki bikes in Pakistan establish new levels of performance.

The bikes by the auto giant are ideal for daily commute and even for long adventures. The company is known for being the second most favorite brand for two-wheelers in Pakistan.

Amid the economic meltdown, Suzuki and other companies increased the prices of bikes several times over the last year. Suzuki top models including GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150, remained popular among the public, but the price of these bikes surpassed Honda and Yamaha.

Suzuki’s cheapest bike GD 110S now costs Rs350,000, whereas Suzuki GS150 is now Rs382,000.

Amid the sky-high prices, people are looking to get Suzuki bikes on easy installment plans with no or very less markup.

The latest leasing options allow customers to get these bikes in 24-month installments. The company further dropped the down payment from 50 to 35 percent, which makes it convenient for those who may not have the full amount upfront. The zero markup plan can be availed for two years.

Suzuki GD110s Installments Plans 2023

Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule Detail at 50% Advance Payment & 18 EMI

Down Payment 176,000 (50%)

176,000 (50%) Monthly Installment – Rs10,200

– Rs10,200 Last Month Installment – Rs8,000

Suzuki GS-150 Installments Plans

Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule Detail at 35% Advance Payment & 24 EMI

Down Payment Rs191,000 (50%)

Rs191,000 (50%) Monthly Installment – Rs10,600

– Rs10,600 Last Month Installment – Rs8,900

How to apply for leasing plan

People interested in the latest scheme are advised to visit their nearest Suzuki authorized dealerships to get detailed information about the installment plan and for pre-requisites.