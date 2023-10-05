Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended birthday felicitation to Cricket World Cup 1992 winning captain Imran Khan on his 71st birthday on October 5 (Thursday).

While extending birthday wishes, PCB shared details of achievements of former Prime Minister of Pakistan for cricket on micro-blogging platform X.

3,807 runs and 362 wickets in 88 Tests 🔴

3,709 runs and 182 wickets in 175 ODIs ⚪️

1992 @cricketworldcup winning captain 🏆

Member of the PCB Hall of Fame ✨ Happy birthday to Imran Khan! pic.twitter.com/hE9MkWRUSx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2023

Member of the PCB Hall of Fame was the highest scorer of the World 1992 Cup final. He also dismissed the last England batsman to seal memorable victory for the Green shirts.

