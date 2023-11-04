Suzuki GS 110S can be counted as product that is popular among motorcycle lovers for its performance and looks.

With a decent yet stylish outlook that pleases the riders’ eyes, it is equipped with aero-dynamic aesthetics to decrease the air-drag. It comes with Chromed muffler garnish & star shaped alloy rims.

Suzuki GD110S is equiped with sophisticted 110 cc engine to give you the powerful ride with good milage. The ride is extreamly comfortable & fun. Suzuki GD110S has been designed to be user friendly with high engine performance and efficiency.

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan