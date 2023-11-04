ISLAMABAD- In a significant development, an Islamabad local court has issued an order to transfer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser into the custody of the federal police and place him in judicial lock-up.

The proceedings unfolded as Islamabad police presented Asad Qaiser before the local court. He was brought to the court premises in a police vehicle, with stringent security arrangements in place.

Representatives from PTI, including Shoaib Shaheen, Barrister Gohar, and Sardar Masroof, were present in the court during the hearing. Additionally, an investigating officer from the Bani Gala police station was in attendance. The PTI representatives requested judicial remand for Asad Qaiser.

The investigating officer stated that until the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrived, a judicial decision should be made, and Asad Qaiser should be sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

During the hearing, Shoaib Shaheen questioned the police’s actions, asking about their intentions and who had granted them the authority to arrest Asad Qaiser. He emphasized that the news of the election had just been announced, and Asad Qaiser’s arrest had taken place on the same day.

Shoaib Shaheen further requested the court to discharge Asad Qaiser from the case, raising the possibility of granting him protective bail.

Following the request for judicial remand, the court reserved its decision, which was later announced. The court ordered Asad Qaiser to be placed in the custody of Islamabad police and into judicial lock-up.

Subsequently, Asad Qaiser was transferred to Adiala Jail under judicial lock-up, marking a significant development in this legal matter.