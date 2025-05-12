Suzuki Every VX, VXR updated 3-year installment plans unveiled in May 2025

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki in collaborations with the Bank Alfalah is offering easy installments plans for Suzuki Every variants for the period of three years

People interested in buying the Suzuki Every VX or VXR can calculate the installment plans through a calculator available on official website of the Pak Suzuki.

Suzuki Every has gained popularity in Pakistan due to its reliability, performance and comfortable drive. It is equipped with the headlamps you can manage with Manual Leveling Mechanism as per your driving needs and traffic requirements.

The Every is built while keeping your comfort in mind. Whether it’s hot, cold or any weather in between, the vehicle is equipped to ensure that every ride is as comfortable as possible.

It also comes with airbags, power steering, power window, central lock, impressive air conditioning and heat system, and many other features.

It is powered by R-Series 660 CC VVT (Variable Valve Timing) Engine, which enhanced engine performance is achieved by varying the time the engine valves stay open, which ensures better fuel consumption and minimal exhaust emissions.

“This allows fuel to be burned more cleanly and efficiently, contributing to both superior engine performance and a reduced environmental impact,” the company said.

Suzuki Every Prices

The ex-factory rate of Suzuki Every VX stands at Rs2,749,000 while the VXR is available for Rs2,799,000, as of May 2025.

Suzuki Every Installment Plan

Suzuki Every VXR

The three-year installment plan has been calculated with 30% equity/security deposit and for the buyers who are filers.

Under the plan, they buyer need to deposit Rs940,330 in wake of the down payment, which includes withholding tax, processing fee and first year insurance amount.

The monthly installment for the period of three years will be Rs74,214.

Suzuki Every VX

Under the three year plan, they buyer need to deposit Rs923,830 in wake of the down payment, which includes withholding tax, processing fee and first year insurance amount.

The monthly installment for the period of three years will be Rs72,891.

Note: Above calculations are tentative and the down payment includes first year advance insurance. Monthly installment is inclusive of insurance amount and subject to change. Registration fees and withholding tax will be paid by customer with down payment.