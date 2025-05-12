AGL46.34▲ 4.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK150.25▲ 13.66 (0.10%)BOP10.1▲ 0.98 (0.11%)CNERGY7.42▲ 1 (0.16%)DCL9.94▲ 1 (0.11%)DFML29.77▲ 2.71 (0.10%)DGKC140.39▲ 12.76 (0.10%)FCCL45.71▲ 4.16 (0.10%)FFL14.34▲ 1.3 (0.10%)HUBC137.5▲ 11.73 (0.09%)HUMNL12.54▲ 1.14 (0.10%)KEL4.47▲ 0.46 (0.11%)KOSM4.99▲ 1 (0.25%)MLCF69.65▲ 6.33 (0.10%)NBP86.61▲ 7.87 (0.10%)OGDC203.01▲ 18.46 (0.10%)PAEL44.24▲ 4.02 (0.10%)PIBTL8.62▲ 1 (0.13%)PPL152.75▲ 13.89 (0.10%)PRL27.02▲ 2.46 (0.10%)PTC19.29▲ 1.75 (0.10%)SEARL75.06▲ 6.82 (0.10%)TELE6.83▲ 0.89 (0.15%)TOMCL28.17▲ 2.56 (0.10%)TPLP8▲ 1 (0.14%)TREET18.25▲ 1.66 (0.10%)TRG61.9▲ 5.63 (0.10%)UNITY25.6▲ 2.16 (0.09%)WTL1.32▲ 0.16 (0.14%)

Taliban govt imposes temporary ban on chess over gambling concerns

Kabul – The Taliban government in Afghanistan on Monday imposed a temporary ban on the game of chess, citing concerns that it is being used as a form of gambling.

The international media reported that the ban was confirmed by Afghanistan’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.

Speaking on the matter, Afghanistan Spokesperson Atal Mashwani said that under Islamic law, chess is considered to be associated with gambling, which is prohibited in Islam. He stated that the game would remain suspended until religious concerns surrounding it are resolved.

The move has sparked debate within Afghanistan and abroad, with concerns being raised over the growing restrictions on cultural and recreational activities in the country.

Mashwani said, “The decision has been made in light of Islamic teachings, and until a clear religious ruling is obtained, the game will not be allowed in the country,”.

This is not the first time the Taliban regime has clamped down on sports. Last year, the government banned Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), deeming it a violent sport that contradicts Islamic principles.

Web Desk Staff

