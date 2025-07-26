Militants storm judicial complex in Iran’s Zahedan, casualties feared

ZAHEDAN – The armed attackers entered the judicial complex in Zahedan and launched a sudden and coordinated attack inside there, the local media reported.

Several people are reported injured and there is a fear of multiple fatalities.

According to the Iranian media reports, the heavily armed attackers stormed the court premises and opened fire, and targeted the key areas including judges’ chambers.

While the exact number of casualties remains unclear, the authorities confirmed significant damage and injuries.

The militant group Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Arab media outlets reported that the attackers infiltrated deep into the building and continued firing inside judges’ offices. The arrival and entry of the attackers showed it a high level of planning and execution. The security forces cordoned off the area, and started the probe.

In a separate incident on the same day, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) base in the village of Aghlan, near the western city of Sardasht, came under attack.

According to the official sources, one IRGC personnel was martyred and another wounded after gunmen targeted the military outpost. The attack, also believed to be the work of a terrorist group, involved indiscriminate gunfire on the military facility.

Colonel Shakir, spokesperson for the IRGC’s West Azerbaijan Martyrs Base, stated that while details are still emerging, the nature of the assault suggested the possible involvement of Kurdish separatist elements, who have a history of similar operations in the region.

The dual attacks once again placed a spotlight on Iran’s fragile security environment, particularly in border regions where militant and separatist activities have long posed challenges.

The investigators started probe and vowed to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Iranian public expressed growing concern and frustration over the recurrence of such violent acts. The political analysts said that the pressure is mounting on the government to bolster security infrastructure and prevent future attacks on sensitive state institutions.