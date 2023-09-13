Known for its sufficient power, comfort and road presence, Suzuki bikes in Pakistan establish new levels of performance, without any compromise on comfort.

From daily commute bikes to touring rides, Suzuki bikes earned respect of all kind of riders, and the company is the second most favorite brand for two-wheelers in Pakistan.

Suzuki GS 150, GD 110S and are performance-driven bikes that have enough power to make any journey lively. With strong presence in Pakistani market, the company offers a wide range of bikes including Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150.

Bikes prices continued to move up, and Suzuki remained the most expensive daily commute bikes as compared to other players. Amid sky-high prices, the company offered easy installment plans, and thats with zero markup.

Suzuki GD 110S Installment Plan 2023

Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule Detail at 35% Advance Payment & 24 EMI

Down Payment Rs117,250 (35%)

Rs117,250 (35%) Monthly Installment – (Till 23rd Month) Rs9,100

– (Till 23rd Month) Rs9,100 Last Month Installment – Rs8,450

Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule Detail at 50% Advance Payment & 18 EMI

Down Payment 167,500 (50%)

167,500 (50%) Monthly Installment – Rs9,400

– Rs9,400 Last Month Installment – Rs7,700

Suzuki GS 150 Installment Plan 2023

Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule Detail at 35% Advance Payment & 24 EMI

Down Payment Rs127,400 (35%)

Rs127,400 (35%) Monthly Installment – Rs9,900

– Rs9,900 Last Month Installment – Rs8,900

Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule Detail at 50% Advance Payment & 18 EMI

Down Payment Rs182,000 (50%)

Rs182,000 (50%) Monthly Installment – (Till 17th Month)10,200

– (Till 17th Month)10,200 Last Month Installment – (Last Installment)8,600

Please visit Suzuki showroom for complete details of bikes installment programs.