COLOMBO – Another disappointing development is coming from Sri Lanka as rain clouds loom large over crucial match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup Super 4 level.

Ahead of the much-anticipated game, a weather forecaster sounds an alarm for poor weather conditions in Colombo. In a fresh weather update, a weather forecaster predicted over 90 percent chances of showers with thunderstorms and the game is likely to be washed away.

Babar XI, after losing momentum, eye a comeback against face Sri Lanka as it is a must-win game to advance in a transcontinental event, and the winner of the Super 4 clash will qualify for the final of the event against India.

As fans are expecting Green Shirts to batter co-hosts, weather is likely to play spoilsport during the game as the whole event saw showers. Earlier, the Pakistan-India high-octane game was washed out and the second game between Asian giants was badly affected by rain and consequently finished on the reserve day.

Amid the grim situation, cricket fans are wondering what if rests of the matches are washed out. Firstly, Rohit led Team India has already qualified for the Asia Cup final, and Bangladesh are already out of the race for the final.

Pakistan and Lankan Lions will share one point but latter will advance to the final, courtesy of their better net run-rate (NRR).

Team Green faced huge defeat from arch-rival India and the net run-rate plunged to -1.892, Sri Lanka on the other hand managed to have an NRR of -0.2.

Remaining matches in Asia Cup 2023