Amid the forecast of rain coupled with thunderstorms, Pakistan Meteorological Department warned of urban flooding in major cities across Pakistan.

The Met Office said intermittent showers could cause flash flooding in some areas and trigger landslides in the hilly areas of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In its fresh advisory, PMD said rain and wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls were expected in upper parts of Pakistan from September 15 to 20 as moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in country’s upper region from September 15.

The weather update said a westerly wave is also likely to enter Pakistan on September 16, and under the influence of rain along with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, KP and Punjab,

Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera will receive rain form September 15 to 20 with occasional gaps.

Met Office said Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, and Bhakkar will receive showers from September 16 to September 18 and Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Umer Kot and Sanghar will also face wet period in coming days.

It warned that heavy rains and thunderstorms could cause huge water flows in local Nullahs, and streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi/Islamabad till September 19.

Rains may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, and Abbottabad during the wet spell from Sept 16 to 19, weather department said.