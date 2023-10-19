Suzuki Pakistan, the manufacturer of Suzuki bikes in the country, is famous in high end bike market as the autogiant is known for stylish rides loaded with robust engine and perfect aesthetics.

Amid the strong presence of Altis Honda, Suzuki holds a presence in the Pakistani market as the company offers a wide range of rides including daily commuter bikes, sport bikes, and adventure rides.

Suzuki caters to upmarket segments in the bike market and a big part of the local market has been dominated by Honda and Chinese automakers.

As car and bike prices continued to decrease after rupee appreciation, Suzuki lovers are looking for revised rates, however the company has not issued any new prices as of October.

Some of the Suzuki models include Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, GR-150, and GW 250 JP2.

Suzuki Bikes prices in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s Rs335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GSX 125 499,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan