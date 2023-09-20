Despite the strong presence of leading players like Honda, and Yamaha, Suzuki Pakistan holds a strong presence in the local market as the company offers a wide range of bikes including commuter bikes, sport bikes, and adventure rides.

The company caters to upmarket segments in the bike market and a big part of the local market has been dominated by Honda and Chinese automakers.

As car and bike prices continued to increase, Suzuki’s units slowed but are still part of the local currency. Some of the models include Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, GR-150, and GW 250 JP2.

Suzuki updated prices in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s Rs335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GSX 125 499,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan