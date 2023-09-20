ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling opened floodgates of corruption cases against politicians and top officials, and now the National Accountability Bureau moved Accountability Court in this regard.

The country’s apex anti-graft body taking steps to reopen graft cases in light of the verdict. In its application, NAB asked for the reopening of 81 cases against former President Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and former finance ministers Miftah Ismail and Ishaq Dar.

In the plea, NAB attached a copy of SC’s judgment which called for reopening the cases against public office holders that had been closed by the amendments.

Meanwhile, the current interim Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar also came on NAB’s radar. More than a dozen chief ministers, scores of ministers, and officers come under the radar.

Earlier this month, a 3-member bench led by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced a verdict with 2-1 majority and invalidated an amendment that bars the graft watchdog from probing cases involving below Rs500 million. It ruled that all cases, which were disposed of by accountability courts as the involving amount was less than Rs500 million, are restored.