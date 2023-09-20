Pakistan has increased the rate of return on Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) with the aim to increase inflow of foreign exchange.
Now Overseas Pakistanis holding Roshan Digital Account can avail even higher returns on their investments in NPCs.
The State Bank of Pakistan has shared detailed of revised rate of return for short and long term investments in a post on microblogging platform X.
