As the country’s auto industry is going through a tough time in the wake of the rupee’s economic uncertainty, and record price, Alto still remains the first choice of Pakistani for personal mobility solutions as the hatchback vehicle is affordable.

The vehicle amassed a huge following in light of its style and affordability and remains famous in sales charts. The car stands tall as the nation’s top choice for entry-level vehicles.

Alto became leading vehicle of the country’s oldest carmaker, and in recent times, it continued sales charts despite the country’s auto industry remaining in dire straits.

Thousands rely on Alto for daily commute and reliability and availability of parts, good fuel average, and utmost resale value are the factors that make Alto a dominant force in the entry-level car segment.

Loaded with an R-series engine, the car is known for maneuverability and ease of parking. The company rolled out fuel-efficient vehicles.

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

Suzuki’s Head of Public Relations said the rumors about the reduction of prices of Suzuki vehicles are misleading. He clarified that at present, the company has not reduced the price of any vehicle.

Earlier, a notification got people’s attention, claiming that Pak Suzuki slashed the prices of all of its vehicles from Rs40,000 to Rs 1 lac.

The sham notification mentioned that Alto witnessed a price drop of Rs50,000 to Rs 75,000, Wagon-R saw a plunge of Rs 75,000 to Rs 85,000, whereas Cultus saw a drop by up to Rs95,000

Current price

Suzuki Alto VX costs Rs2,251,000, price of Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Variants Price Alto VXR Rs2,251,000 Alto VXR Rs2,612,000 Alto VXR-AGS Rs2,799,000 Alto VXL-AGS Rs2,935,000

Suzuki Alto Colors in Pakistan

Currently, it comes in white, graphite grey, pearl black, cerulean blue, and silky silver colors.

Suzuki Alto Fuel Avergae

Alto offers 18 kilometers per litre in the city and 22 KM/L on the highway.