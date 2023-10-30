Korean pop craze amassed a huge fanbase across the world with millions of followers pushing for more diverse and inclusive content, and the latest to jump on the bandwagon is Pakistani actor and model Alizeh Shah.

The Ehd-e-Wafaa star rose to fame as she made her presence felt. From acting to sizzling shoots, Alizeh made her name in the showbiz industry with every avatar. Alizeh is known for her impeccable sense of style, and has often been seen making bold fashion statements.

Shah recently went viral as she posed for a local fashion brand, widening different reactions online.

Flaunting anime character, she aced a blonde bob-cut hairdo with a pink choker around her neck. She donned an oversized yellow sweatshirt with white fishnet stockings and a pair of chic pink block heels.

Shah is known for her rebellious personality, and her recent pictures triggered widespread trolling.

Lollywood star is known for her powerful performances in Taqdeer, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer. Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Jo Tu Chahay.