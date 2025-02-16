SPO seminar calls for increased learning opportunities to unserved communities

Speakers on Saturday emphasized that true progress could only be achieved by empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources to shape their own futures. They were speaking at the 30th anniversary of Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO), one of Pakistan’s leading development organizations.

They called for increased efforts to provide learning opportunities to the country’s most underserved communities. They stressed that access to education and the right tools are essential for fostering long-term development and meaningful change.

Co-Founder & Chairperson, SPO former Senator JavedJabbar said “SPO’s 30-year journey is a testament to the power of civic engagement and grassroots development. We have always believed that true progress comes from empowering people with the knowledge and tools to shape their own futures. Today’s event is not just a celebration of the past but a reaffirmation of our commitment to the future—one that is socially just, ecologically responsible, and rooted in participatory governance.” The milestone event in Islamabad brought together key development leaders, partners, and changemakers who have played a pivotal role in shaping SPO’s journey. The celebration featured a documentary screening highlighting SPO’s three-decade journey, participated in discussion forums with development sector experts, and witnessed the presentation of the Resilience Awards to individuals demonstrating extraordinary commitment to climate action and social development.

ArifaMazhar, Chief Executive of SPO, stated, “Being an implementing as well as a management organization, SPO has implemented several impactful projects. Beyond programme execution, SPO plays a crucial role in strategic oversight and planning, ensuring that all initiatives align with its broader mission and development goals.