The Department of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a seminar on sustainable production of wheat for food security and better nutrition on Friday.

The seminar aimed to highlight the importance of sustainable agriculture in addressing the challenges of food security and malnutrition. Dr. Muhammad Saqib, Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy, spearheaded the organizing efforts. Prof.a Dr. Muhammad Aun Samar, Chairman of the Department of Agronomy, welcomed the guests and participants and emphasized the critical role of sustainable agriculture in ensuring food security. Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, graced the event as the chief guest.