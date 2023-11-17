In a significant collaboration, Vice Chancellors from Kohsar University Murree Mian Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology, Multan met with Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Vice Chancellor of Emerson University Multan.

The meeting emphasized a joint commitment to educational progress, introducing ambitious plans to reshape the academic landscape. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan highlighted the introduction of 20 innovative subjects at Emerson University Multan, creating unique opportunities for students. The Vice Chancellor informed about the recent inauguration of the University’s sports grounds and Al-Ghazali Hall by Governor Punjab, Engineer Balighur Rehman and the distribution of 220 laptops to students under the Prime Minister’s Scheme. Additionally, the Vice Chancellor mentioned about the launch of MPhil & PhD classes and the initiation of crucial construction projects.

Prof. Dr. Syed HabibBukhari, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran praised these efforts, expressing admiration for the focus on both education and infrastructure.