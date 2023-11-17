Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar has said that Bahawalpur is a wonder land because of its unique features. Strong measures will be taken to promote tourism by show casing the historical and cultural heritage of this region to the world in a better way.

He expressed these views while speaking at an event organized on the theme of “citizen and government together” for the promotion of tourism and economic activities in Bahawalpur. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division inaugurated the tourism website EXPLORE BAHAWALPUR on this occasion and informed about the portals in it. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that there is a great potential for winter tourism in Cholistan and Bahawalpur. The historical forts, cultural heritage and thousands of years old civilization have great potential for international tourism. He said that traces of 5 thousand years old civilization have been discovered in Cholistan. Excavation work is being started in Cholistan to discover and restore the remains of the buried ancient city “Goweriwala”. Derawar, the historic Royal Mosque and Royal Cemetery will be preserved and a greater park will be built there to make it a world-class tourist hub. INP