Surgeon claims half million from Insurance after cutting off own legs

MANCHESTER – A British surgeon shocked the world by cutting his own legs and filing nearly half million in fraudulent insurance claims, partly driven by sexual gratification.

Neil Hopper has been jailed for pleading guilty to possessing extreme Porn material linked to EunuchMaker website, which features genital mutilation.

Judge James Adkin sentenced Hopper to 32 months in prison, with at least 40pc to be served behind bars, and imposed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order to restrict his behavior and protect the public.

Court documents revealed that in 2019 Hopper initially used dry ice to damage his legs but claimed he was ill with diarrhea and vomiting, leading doctors to suspect sepsis. He later underwent a double foot amputation and subsequent removal of both legs below the knees.

“The injuries were self-inflicted, seemingly in part for sexual gratification, yet you claimed they were caused by illness to defraud insurers,” Judge Adkin told Hopper in court.

The shocking case has stunned the medical community, highlighting extreme personal desires gone criminal and raising questions about oversight in healthcare and insurance systems.