Suicide Blast at Chaman Border kills five; several injured

CHAMAN – A suicide blast rocked a taxi stand near Chaman Pakistan-Afghanistan border, claiming the lives of five people and injuring two others.

The blast took place near vehicles belonging to Afghan nationals. Security forces quickly cordoned off the area, and the explosion was reportedly heard from a distance.

Authorities have tightened security around the site. The injured have been transported to a nearby hospital, and rescue teams are on the scene.

Balochistan has been increasingly targeted by terrorist groups allegedly backed by external actors, including India. Such attacks continue to destabilize the province, particularly in sensitive border regions like Chaman.