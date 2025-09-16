Pakistan Army captain among five soldiers martyred in Kech IED blast

RAWALPINDI – Five soldiers were martyred after an improvised explosive device exploded on security forces while moving for sanitization operation in general area Sher Bandi of Kech district of Balochistan.

The martyred troops included Captain Waqar Ahmed (age: 25 years, resident of District Loralai), Naik Asmat Ullah (age: 35 years, resident of District Dera Ghazi Khan), Lance Naik Junaid Ahmed (age: 29 years, resident of District Sukkur), Lance Naik Khan Muhammad (age: 29 years, resident of District Mardan) and Sepoy Muhammad Zahoor (age: 28 years, resident of District Swabi).

During follow up sanitization operation five terrorists of Indian proxy, Fitna Al Hindustan were eliminated.

Sanitization operation in the surroundings continues to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists left in the area, ISPR said.

The sacrifices of brave officers and soldiers further strengthens our resolve, as the security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation remain stead fast to eradicate Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.

Earlier, 31 terrorists belonging to the India-backed militant group “Fitna-tul-Khawarij” were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The military’s media wing said that the operations were carried out on September 13 and 14 in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts following credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists.

In the first operation in Lakki Marwat, security forces targeted the hideout of the militants. A fierce exchange of fire ensued, during which 14 terrorists were killed.

The ISPR stated that the terrorists were being backed by India and had been involved in several acts of violence inside Pakistan.

In a separate operation in Bannu district, another group of terrorists linked with the same outfit was engaged. The operation resulted in the elimination of 17 more militants after intense clashes.