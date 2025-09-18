Punjab Police Sub-Inspector Jobs 2025 – Apply Online

LAHORE – If you are planning to serve your community and maintaining law and order, it could be your chance as Punjab Police started hiring for Sub-Inspectors, with around 300 vacancies available across the region.

This initiative aims to strengthen law enforcement and tackle the growing issue of illegal encroachments. Authorities say this recruitment is part of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority’s ongoing efforts to ensure smooth implementation of laws and enhance public safety.

Punjab Police Sub-Inspector Jobs 2025

The positions are allocated region-wise under open merit, minority, and female quotas, giving ample opportunity to candidates from diverse backgrounds:

Region Total Posts Open Merit Minority Quota Female Quota Lahore 29 24 2 3 Sheikhupura 23 19 2 2 Gujranwala 45 38 4 3 Rawalpindi 39 32 4 3 Sargodha 30 23 4 3 Faisalabad 30 23 4 3 Sahiwal 23 19 2 2 Multan 30 23 4 3 Bahawalpur 23 19 2 2 D.G. Khan 23 19 2 2 Total 295 240 30 25

Who Can Apply?

Applicants must be graduates with at least a 2nd Division (or equivalent) from a recognized university.

Physical Standards:

Height: Males – 5’7”, Females – 5’2”

Chest (Males only): 33” (unexpanded) × 34.5” (expanded)

Vision: Minimum 6/9 with or without glasses; no less than 6/12

Age Limit:

Both male and female candidates must be aged between 20 and 25 years.

No age relaxation is allowed under Punjab Civil Servants Rules.

This is best opportunity for young, ambitious individuals to serve the province, uphold the law, and make a real difference in society. If you meet the criteria, don’t miss this chance to become part of the Punjab Police force.