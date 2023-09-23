Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the real goal of life is to follow the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) perfectly, and the solution to the problems faced by the Muslim Ummah is possible only in this case. He said that the Holy Prophet (pbuh) has taught respect for humanity, which is a torch for the reborn human being and is also the real ladder to success. He said this while addressing the Sirat Conference organized by Muslim Students Organization at Rawalpindi Arts Council.President Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi Sharjeel Mir, Superintendent SMO Sardar Mazhar, Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrad Khan and people from different walks of life were also present on this occasion.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that inter-Muslim unity is the only solution to the problems faced by this Muslim Ummah and those who spread sectarianism and religious hatred are actually the enemies of Islam whose nefarious intentions are our first responsibility as Muslims.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal said that anti-Muslim forces instigate Muslims against Muslims with the help of sectarianism, but in this situation there are also people who are working with the spirit of good and teaching the Muslim Ummah about unity and unity. give He said that conspiracies have been made to promote sectarianism in Pakistan and this is still going on today, but the Ulema Haq here have always destroyed all such conspiracies.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that it is the primary responsibility of all scholars to teach unity and unity to the people in order to defeat the conspiracies of all such forces. Provincial Minister Jamal Nasir said that currently the country is going through a difficult period, conspiratorial forces are united to harm the country and in these situations, it is the responsibility of the scholars to guide the nation and take the situation in the right direction.