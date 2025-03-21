‘Students lack basic math skills,’ Trump signs executive order to shut down school dept

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has signed the executive orders to shut down school department, saying that “the students lack basic math skills,”.

The president has directed the Secretary of Education to initiate the closure process.

During the signing ceremony at the White House, President Trump stated, “We are going to shut down the Department of Education as soon as possible. It serves no purpose for us. We want to return the responsibility of education to the states.”

President Trump further said that the quality of education in schools has deteriorated significantly, and the students lack basic math skills.

He criticized the Department of Education, stating, “It has massive buildings but no real education. Now, the states will handle school affairs on their own,”. He added that the state governors are pleased with the decision to shut down the department.

Besides it, President Trump announced that the US will soon finalize a minerals agreement with Ukraine and has signed an executive order to increase domestic mineral production.

The signing ceremony was attended by Republican lawmakers and a group of schoolchildren.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have strongly opposed Trump’s decision, calling it “disastrous.”

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer reacted to the decision by saying that Trump’s “horrific decision” will negatively impact teachers, students and parents. He urged the courts to uphold the rule of law to prevent “Trump’s cruel actions.”

It may be mentioned here that under the law, the President requires congressional approval to formally shut down the Department of Education.