London Heathrow Airport shut down due to power outage, flights diverted

London Heathrow Airport Shut Down Due To Power Outage Flights Diverted
LONDON – The Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest airport in the UK, has been closed for the day on Friday due to massive power outage.

The airport administration has shared the update on Facebook, saying the decision has been taken to ensure security of passengers.

“Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage,” read the statement.

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23:59 on 21 March.”

The administration has advised passengers not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. “We apologise for the inconvenience.”

More to follow

Our Correspondent

