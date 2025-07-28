Strategic dimension of FM’s visit to China

THE visit of Field Martial Asim Munir to People’s Republic of China is being viewed from various dimensions.

There is a military dimension to this visit, being the highest military official visiting a traditional and all weather friendly state since he intends to further cement the military to military relations of both historical friends. There is a strategic dimension of the visit of FM, since China is entering in the global arena as a new super power and Pakistan is the key partner of the China. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) defines a politico-military dimension of the visit. “The visit reflects the growing depth of politico-military ties between the two brotherly nations and underscores their shared resolve to advance regional security through sustained high-level dialogue and engagements.” The strategic dimension cover the broader scope of both military and political relationship, therefore, this dimension of the visit is worth debating. The term Strategic relations refers to structural, mutually beneficial, economic, political and military dimensions having long-term goals. Besides such relationship are characterizedby high degree of interdependence, specifically engrossed on achieving shared objectives that would be difficult to accomplish independently. Indeed, Pakistan and China are destined to achieve shared objectives; a) promotion of regional connectivity, b) economic development, c) maintaining regional stability and d) broad issues of national security and strategic cooperation.

During their meeting with FM AsimMunir, the Chinese political and military leadership, lauded the role of Pakistan in maintaining regional peace and stability in South and Central Asia. While appreciating the role played by Pakistani Military towards regional peace, Chinese leadership declared Pak Army as the “cornerstone of resilience and a vital contributor”. Besides defence and security cooperation, Beijing and Islamabad had enjoyed a long-term strategic partnership that rooted in an environment of mutual trust, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity. The appreciable fact is that, rather being static, these ties have further enlarged and expanded over the years, encompassing a broader spectrum of relationship; the trade and commerce, the energy production, the infrastructure development, people-to-people contact and the gigantic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In his meeting with Vice President Han Zheng, FM discussion mainly focused on: a) the evolving regional and global political landscape, b) the connectivity initiatives under CPEC, c) the need for coordinated responses to shared geopolitical challenges, both states are confronting at regional and global level. The dynamic leadership of FM AsimMunir emphasized on the workability and operationalization of two aspects: a) improvement in the operational interoperability and b) strategic coordination to confront hybrid and transnational threats. These two key aspects needs special attention since the geopolitical challenges, facing Beijing and Islamabad are of the similar nature, seriously threatening both historical friends.

It is worth mentioning that in 2024, Prime Minister Shehbazand FM AsimMunirhad an in-depth meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the historical Great Hall of China at Beijing. The primary focus of this meeting was the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China. Nevertheless, meeting of the two leaders also discussed regional and global issues that affect both countries, owing to their long-term and deep-rooted relations. Indeed, both countries share similar concerns on most of the regional and global issues.

Development of Gwadar Port and CPECfurther cemented the bilateral relationship between both friendly states. Both traditional neighbours have common geo-political interests, common geo-strategic concerns, and a common vision for the future of the regional peace, stability and economic prosperity, strengthening through bilateral cooperation. Pakistan continues to maintain unwavering support for the core Chinese concerns of Taiwan, Tibet, and South China Sea. On its part, China has always extended its overt support to Pakistan on sovereignty, socio-economic development and contributions against terrorism. China has maintained a constant view on the disputed nature of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It always supports Pakistani view on Kashmir and rejects Indian occupation of a major port Jammu and Kashmir state.

By virtue of its physical location, Pakistan is considered as the geographical pivot of history. Traditionally this piece of land has been used as a linkage between Central, West, South, and East Asia and ties the surrounding regions into a web while acting as the hub. It provides a natural link between the SCO states to connect the Eurasian heartland with the Arabian Sea and South Asia and offers the shortest overland route to facilitate intra- and inter-regional trade and energy exchanges. With the increase in the means of communication and diversification of the transportation routes, it is impossible for the surrounding countries and interested actors to ignore Pakistan.

In the wording of Prof. Cheng Xizhong, a senior research fellow at the CharharInstitute, Beijing, the visit of FM AsimMunirto China is a “profound manifestation of the all-weather strategic partnership between China and Pakistan in military, defense, security and geopolitical aspects, with multiple strategic significance”. Indeed, FM was given a historical red carpet plus reception in China. Chinese political and military leadership has highly valued the strategic prudence and leadership qualities and role of FM AsimMunir. On his part, FM, firmly supports Chinese global security initiative and reaffirms the concept of the “China-Pakistan community with a shared future”. Pak-China “equal cooperation” model provides a new option for developing countries to establish a security framework.The strategic vision of FMAsimMunir,‘promotion of dialogue rather conflicts’ got substantiation and gratitude of Chinese Political and Military leadership.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University,

Islamabad. ([email protected])