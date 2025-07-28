Message from Dr Hanan Balkhy WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day

On World Hepatitis Day, we reaffirm our commitment to eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

This year’s theme, “Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down,” highlights the urgent need to dismantle barriers to prevention, diagnosis, and treatment across our Region.

Across the Eastern Mediterranean Region, 27 million people live with chronic hepatitis— 15 million with hepatitis B and 12 million with hepatitis C. In 2022 alone, we saw 183,000 new hepatitis C cases, 86,000 hepatitis B infections, and 97,000 hepatitis-related deaths —each one a life that could have been saved.

Despite these challenges, we are leading global progress in hepatitis C elimination. Egypt has achieved WHO gold tier status, reducing hepatitis C deaths by 35% since 2018. In Pakistan, the government is building capacity to treat at least half of its hepatitis C infected population―about 5 million people―by 2027.

However, hepatitis B remains significantly under-prioritized across the Region. Just 14% of people living with hepatitis B are diagnosed, and less than 2% receive treatment. Coverage of the hepatitis B birth dose remains at barely half the global target of 90%, highlighting a critical gap in early prevention.

We need greater political commitment and sustained investment to scale up proven interventions: hepatitis B vaccination, universal testing and treatment, integration into maternal and child health services, sustainable financing, and data-driven action.

I urge governments and partners to scale up and renew joint action to remove the barriers to elimination. Together, we can end hepatitis―and save lives