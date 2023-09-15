Adam Khan Wazir Wana

In light of urgent and special instructions of DPO South Waziristan Lower Farmanullah Khan, SHO Police Station City Wana Taimoor Khan under the supervision of DSP Circle Amin Khan took strictly action, and the stolen vehicle was recovered within a few hours and the accused was arrested.

Police spokesperson stated that Nawar Khan Wazir In-charge Grade Station Wana in Police Station City Wana has registered a case against unknown person/persons. Officials said that the Exo Fielder, a white vehicle which was parked outside the grade, which also contained a mobile phone, was stolen, and taking immediate action, District Police Officer Farmanullah immediately issued orders to SHO Police Station City Wana.

In compliance with the orders, SHO Taimoor Khan, under the supervision of DSP Circle Amin Khan, traced and arrested the accused Fawad son of Mushtaq tribe Dottani resident Tati Samarbagh within 24 hours using modern scientific and technical equipment. Officials say, on the identification of the accused, a stolen vehicle along with a mobile phone was recovered from Abadi Dahab area near Khar Bridge.