The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Thursday as under. Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 124100 cusecs and Outflows 125000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 22900 cusecs and Outflows 22900 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 111600 cusecs and Outflow 111600, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 13700 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 68900 cusecs and Outflows 38300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 141600 cusecs and Outflows 133600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 158500 cusecs and Outflows 150000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 141300 cusecs and Outflows 121600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 134900 cusecs and Outflows 103400 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 99700 cusecs and Outflows 46700 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 42000 cusecs and Outflows 800 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 20900 cusecs and Outflow 5300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 34200 cusecs and Outflows 17300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage); Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1545.04 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.524 MAF. Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1236.70 feet.—INP