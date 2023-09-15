Hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twenty-four hours. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning. Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while partly cloudy an dry weather in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar and Baramula twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Pulwama and Anantnag nineteen and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.—INP