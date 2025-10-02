Step-by-Step process to update your phone number in NADRA system

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out the latest version of its Pak Identity mobile application, aimed at further simplifying registration services for citizens.

The upgraded app, Pak ID Version 5.0.4, introduces new features that allow users to update their mobile numbers and email addresses directly through the application.

The latest update eliminates the need to visit NADRA offices for these basic services.

How to Update Mobile Number

According to details, citizens can update their mobile number by opening the updated app, accessing profile settings, and using the mobile edit option. After entering the new number, a One-Time Password (OTP) is sent for verification. Once the OTP is entered, the number is successfully updated.

A similar process applies for updating email addresses.

Benefits of updating mobile numbers

By linking an active mobile number to their NADRA profile, citizens can receive instant notifications regarding their CNIC, family registration, and other related services.

It also ensures timely delivery of important alerts such as renewal reminders, biometric verifications, and security confirmations. Updated contact information helps protect citizens against misuse of identity documents and makes communication with NADRA more reliable.

The new update reflects NADRA’s ongoing efforts to digitize its services and provide citizens with more convenience through self-service solutions. Officials say more features will continue to be added to the Pak ID app to enhance accessibility and security for millions of users across the country.