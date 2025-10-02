New Suzuki 125 installment plan with as low as Rs14,000 per month

LAHORE – The Suzuki GSX125 is a true head-turner, designed with sporty curves and modern aesthetics, making the two-wheeler popular in Pakistan.

Its diamond-shaped halogen headlamp enhances its aggressive front-end look, while the vibrant, strong shocks and 2-Pod calliper hand-bars add both function and flair.

The bike is also equipped with alloy rims and disc brakes for better performance and looks. To top it all off, the shimmering muffler provides an added edge, giving the bike a sleek and dynamic appearance.

The Suzuki GSX125 is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that strikes a balance between power and fuel efficiency. Equipped with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) Technology, this bike offers the best of both worlds – efficiency and performance.

The 5-speed gearbox ensures smooth transitions and an optimal riding experience. With its 14.2L fuel tank, the GSX125 offers ample range for both short trips and long rides.

Suzuki GSX 125 Price

The price of Suzuki GSX 125 stands at Rs504,900 as of October 2025.

Suzuki GSX 125 Installment Plan

Pak Suzuki offers an easy and flexible installment plan for purchasing Suzuki Motorcycle, including GSX 125, through company owned outlets only.

It has introduced a new 0% mark-up installment plan for the period of 18 months.

Under this plan, buyers are required to make a 50% advance payment of Rs252,450. The remaining balance can be paid in 18 monthly installments, with each installment set at Rs14,100 for the first 17 months. The final, 18th installment will be reduced to PKR 12,750.

The initiative offers a unique advantage, as it comes with no additional interest charges, providing an affordable and convenient payment structure for buyers.