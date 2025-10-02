PSX shatters record, crosses 167,000 points for first time

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has achieved a significant milestone as it crossed the 167,000-point mark for the first time in its history during today’s trading session.

The KSE-100 index surged by 1,636.62 points, reaching 167,276.95 points, marking an impressive 0.99% increase from its previous close of 165,640.33 points.

This surge in the market reflects a strong wave of optimism among investors, as improving economic indicators and rising investor confidence continue to drive bullish sentiment on the trading floor.

The PSX’s historic performance highlights the growing strength of the market and its potential for future growth.

Market analysts attribute this surge to positive macroeconomic developments, alongside stronger investor sentiment driven by stable political and economic conditions.

The KSE-100 index’s achievement above the 167,000-point level solidifies the PSX’s position as a key player in the regional stock market landscape.

A day earlier, the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 146.75 points, showing a positive change of 0.09 percent, and closed at 165,640.34 points against 165,493.59 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,639,021,153 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,349,798,022 shares the previous day, whereas the share value stood at Rs 69.66 billion against Rs 76.77 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 486 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, out of which 173 recorded gains, 287 sustained losses, whereas 26 remained unchanged.